Cam Newton has a Super Bowl appearance and an MVP under his belt yet the quarterback continues to get disrespected at every turn. Sure, there are definitely some real criticisms you can point to when talking about Newton although most hacks would rather talk about attitude problems that don't actually exist. Realistically, Newton is a great leader who has won at almost every single level. Unfortunately, injuries have hindered his ability to run and keep up with his accuracy. Because of these issues, the Carolina Panthers decided to release Newton and turn him into a free agent.

It's obvious that Newton never wanted this to happen and that he is ultimately heartbroken by the decision. In fact, Newton got on Instagram with some intense workout videos. In one of the clips, Newton says “they gave up on me” while also saying the team “forced me into this.”

Now, Newton will join a free agent QB class that includes the likes of Jameis Winston. Newton should be in high demand especially when you consider how he is better than most of the quarterbacks in the league. Hopefully, he will find a new NFL home sooner than later.

