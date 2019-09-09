Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pulled up to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in one of his most ridiculous outfits yet, and things were made wore when he had to put it all back on following his lackluster performance in the 30-27 loss.

As seen in the video clip taken ahead of the Panthers vs Rams showdown, Cam's Week 1 'fit consisted of a barbed wire-wrapped top hat, a handkerchief tied under his chin, and a t-shirt jacket.

Newton, who threw for 239 with zero touchdowns and one interception on Sunday, admitted after the game that he was a bit rusty.

“(I was) a little rusty. Just have to get on the same page with everybody,” said Cam. He added, “I wish I could have a couple throws back.”

While Panthers fans were surely disappointed in the result, NFL fans around the league took great pleasure in seeing Cam take the podium in his bizarre ensemble.

For instance, the reactions included the following:

"Cam looks like an old woman in a fable who puts a curse on a young prince in order to teach him a lesson about empathy." "Cam Newton looks like a woman who has lost several husbands under "mysterious circumstances"" "Cam Newton look like he’s about to start a new narrative in Westworld"

Check out some of the best reactions to Cam's Week 1 look in the tweets embedded below.