Cam Newton's run with the Carolina Panthers is coming to an end, but he claims it's not because he demanded a trade.

On Tuesday morning, Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney issued a statement revealing that the team has granted Newton's agent permission to seek a trade. However, the veteran quarterback insists that he never asked to be traded and is instead being "forced into this."

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In response to the Panthers' social media post announcing that they've given Cam permission to seek a trade, the former MVP replied (in his signature font), "Stop with the world play!! I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me, or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this; you forced me into this!!"

Longtime Panthers tight end Greg Olson sided with Newton in his reaction to the team's statement, as seen in the screen shots embedded below.

Newton, who will turn 31 in May, spent each of his first nine season with Carolina after being selected No. 1 overall out of Auburn in the 2011 NFL Draft. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl during the 2015 season, the same year in which he was crowned league MVP. Since then, he has suffered a number of shoulder and foot issues since his MVP season in 2015, including the Lisfranc injury that limited him to just two games last season.