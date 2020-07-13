Cam Newton was shockingly released by the Carolina Panthers back in March, and at the time, Newton's future in the NFL was extremely uncertain. Thankfully, he was able to find himself a brand new contract with the New England Patriots, who seem to be extremely happy to have him on board. Moving forward, he will look to be a longterm replacement for the legendary Tom Brady.

Recently, Newton took to Instagram where he did some venting after a workout. As he explains in the video below, he felt as though the NFL left him for dead and that many stopped believing in him. Now, however, he is more motivated than he ever has been before.

"You know what makes this sh*t different is they ain't never seen this Cam," Newton said. "They ain't never seen him. You want to know how I know? Sh*t, I ain't never seen him -- the forgotten Cam. The sh*tted on Cam. The tired of being sick and tired Cam. I felt like I was just left to die. It's over with for him. He ain't the same player. [...] [My son] Chosen say, 'Daddy, daddy, daddy? We going to Charlotte?' I say, 'No, son, it's over with. We got another place we going to. We're going north.'"

With Newton's new mentality in mind, we can't wait for the season to start in September.

