Cam Newton has responded to the viral video that surfaced on social media over the weekend, which shows a teenager at his youth camp troll him. In the video, the free-agent quarterback asks to speak with the player's father, an action Newton defended in his response on Instagram, Sunday.

I see there are ALOT of things festering out there that I see have took place over the weekend.... TO THE NATURAL EYE, you see me asking the young man "WHERE IS YOUR DAD AT?" but to me, talking to a "child" with everyone looking does me NO good!! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a CHILD, I wanted to have a man to man conversation with his father!!



The former MVP goes on to explain that he's been running the camp for 11 years and has had a positive impact on countless players' lives and careers throughout the last decade.

Newton, who played with the New England Patriots last season, has not been resigned by the team, but there are plenty of other organizations in need of a quarterback if the Pats decide to move on this offseason.

