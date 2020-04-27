For many years, Cam Newton was considered to be one of the best and most dynamic quarterbacks in the entire NFL thanks to his passing ability, as well as his skill set when running the ball. Unfortunately, injuries have been the bane of his existence over the past couple of years and as a result, the Panthers released him from the squad. Now, Newton is looking for a new team but it doesn't seem like there are any real suitors right now.

One of the teams that had been discussed over the last little while was the New England Patriots, who recently lost Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, the Patriots seem like the perfect destination for a QB like Newton although according to reporter Jeff Howe, the Patriots simply aren't interested.

The Patriots seem content to move forward with what they already have which is certainly an interesting strategy. As far as offensive weapons go, this Patriots team is pretty anemic and will most likely be towards the back of the AFC East. Perhaps they are purposely trying to tank for Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence.

Either way, this is unfortunate news for Newton who still has plenty of gas left in the tank.