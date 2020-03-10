Cam Newton's future with the Carolina Panthers remains uncertain and there's a growing belief that his nine-year run with the team could end before the start of the 2020 NFL season. Newton still has one year left on his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent and new head coach Matt Rhule has expressed a desire to move forward with Cam as the starter - but there are still rumblings that he could be traded to a team like the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

CBS Sports' Jason La Confora quotes his "longtime NFL source" as saying that Raiders coach Jon Gruden is ready to move on from Derek Carr.

"If he (Newton) is healthy this is a great fit. (Jon) Gruden knows all of these quarterbacks from studying them and meeting them at ESPN. I could see him buying low on Cam. He's ready to move on from (Derek) Carr. The Panthers need draft picks and the Raiders have plenty."

La Confora also notes that his trusted source isn't the only insider who is predicting that the Raiders will move on from Carr. Writes La Confora, "I have heard similar sentiments from other well-connected sources about this proposition and have yet to encounter a trusted source in the NFL who believes Carr will be back with the Raiders."

Newton, 30, appeared in just two games for the Panthers last season due to a Lisfranc injury which required surgery in mid-December. Carr, 28, threw for a career-high 4,054 passing yards to go along with 21 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

The Raiders are among the teams expected to pursue Tom Brady, which seems to suggest that they're not totally sold on Carr being their guy. If that is indeed the case, and they don't land Brady, it'll be interesting to see if Vegas Cam becomes a reality.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images