Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers haven't exactly been on the best of terms lately. The quarterback and former MVP has experienced numerous injuries over the past couple of years and the Panthers have grown increasingly impatient over the last little while. With this in mind, it wasn't surprising when yesterday it was revealed that the Panthers would be exploring a trade for Newton and that if that doesn't work, they may just release him into the open market.

According to NFL reporter Jonathan Jones, the Chicago Bears are heavily interested in Newton and are in talks to get a deal done before the quarterback is released. The Bears would rather not compete with teams on the free agent market which makes a potential trade a pressing issue for both sides.

The Bears currently have Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback although he has been suspect over the past couple of seasons. Throughout the season, there were rumors that Newton could wind up on the Bears and now, it's appearing as though the rumors could become a reality. It's a good fit for the veteran QB and with their defense in mind, Newton could be in a position to compete for a Super Bowl.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.