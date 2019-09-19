Cam Newton was one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL a few years ago but over the past couple of seasons, injuries have kept him from achieving his full potential. These injuries have also held the Panthers back considering their team is actually pretty good and would easily make the playoffs with a healthy Cam.

Over the past week, Newton's injury woes have been on full display as he missed a couple of practices with an undisclosed injury. Yesterday, it was revealed that he was struggling with foot problems and was even walking around with a protective boot on. This didn't seem to bode well for the team and according to Adam Schefter, Newton's outlook for Sunday is even bleaker. The QB was not at practice today and the team is preparing for backup Kyle Allen to be the starter.

Allen's backup for the match will be Will Grier who was drafted by the team this past offseason. It's still not confirmed that Newton will miss Sunday's game but after having missed the last few practices, it would be a longshot for him to prepare on time.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how Newton and the Panthers handle this latest setback.