Cam Newton is one of those athletes who is known for having a pretty eclectic fashion sense. Some people love his outfits while others simply think that they leave a lot to be desired. Despite his polarizing fashion sense, it's clear that he doesn't really care what any of us think and that moving forward, he's going to continue to do exactly what he's doing. Newton's fashionable expression was on full display during his recent trip to Walmart where a few shoppers actually snapped some pictures of the Carolina Panthers star. Funny enough, Newton was actually shirtless and had nothing but overalls and a scarf of. He was also sporting an interesting hat that even Joe Budden would be proud of.

Photos obtained by TMZ show off some of the photos that were taken and based on the internet's reaction, there has been a lot of confusion about what's happening exactly. Walmart shoppers have been known to pull off some pretty weird outfits and Newton is no exception. While he may be taking a more high-fashion approach, there is no denying that what he's wearing isn't exactly what you would expect someone to wear when they go shopping.

Either way, it's good to see him doing as he pleases and not having a care in the world about how he dresses. We just hope his pre-game fits are just a little bit more put together this season.