Cam Newton is one of those athletes who is known for having a pretty eclectic fashion sense. Some people love his outfits while others simply think that they leave a lot to be desired. Despite his polarizing fashion sense, it's clear that he doesn't really care what any of us think and that moving forward, he's going to continue to do exactly what he's doing. Newton's fashionable expression was on full display during his recent trip to Walmart where a few shoppers actually snapped some pictures of the Carolina Panthers star. Funny enough, Newton was actually shirtless and had nothing but overalls and a scarf of. He was also sporting an interesting hat that even Joe Budden would be proud of.