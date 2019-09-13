Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton isn't afraid to take chances when it comes to fashion, and he has really taken things to another level to start the season.

For the team's home-opener last Sunday, Newton pulled up in a barbed wire-wrapped top hat with a handkerchief tied under his chin, and a t-shirt jacket. On Thursday night, he arrived at Bank of America Stadium in another daring outfit, highlighted by the scarf wrapped around his head.

And just like in Week 1, Newton was forced to address the media after the game following another tough loss - this time coming against their NFC South division rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton, who is clearly not 100% healthy, completed just 24 of his 50 passes, and although he eclipsed 300 passing yards, he failed to throw a touchdown for the second consecutive week.

During his post-game press conference, Newton told reporters, "It's time for me to look myself in the mirror," which only led to even more jokes about his sense of fashion.

Scroll down to check out the twitter reactions to Cam's Week 2 'fit.