Cam Newton and the New England Patriots had a promising start to the season although since then, things haven't exactly gone their way. Following Newton's COVID-19 diagnosis, the Patriots have been in a freefall as they have lost four-straight games, including a divisional rivalry match against the Buffalo Bills. The match against the Bills went down yesterday and it was a close affair with a final score of 24-21.

Newton's mistake in the final minutes ultimately cost his team the game as he fumbled the ball on what could have been a game-winning drive. After the match, Newton was extremely hard on himself as he explained that his play has simply been unacceptable over the last few games.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I am still jeopardizing this team’s success because of my lackluster performance of protecting the football. Coach trusts me with the ball in his hand and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I just have to do a better job protecting it,” Newton said. “It’s extremely frustrating, but this league is not what have you done for us, but what have you done lately? I understand this is a production-based league. Nobody is feeling sorry for me, and I’m not feeling sorry for myself. I just have to be better and play 60 minutes of premium football."

The Patriots will have a chance to get back in the win column next Monday, as they take on the winless New York Jets. If they lose that game, then there will certainly be debates about Newton's status as the starting QB, moving forward.

[Via]