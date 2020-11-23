Cam Newton and the New England Patriots are currently 4-6 this season which simply isn't going to cut it if this team wants any chance at making it to the playoffs. Newton's play has been inconsistent although he certainly had some impressive stats yesterday as the Patriots lost to the Houston Texans 27-20. Regardless, Newton's future is certainly in question, and with the Patriots struggling to get some wins, it's uncertain whether the Patriots and Newton would be interested in keeping their relationship going.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI's "Greg Hill Show," Newton was asked about returning to the Patriots, where he ultimately gave an answer that was indicative of someone who isn't exactly ready to make his commitments be known.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“Man, I have interest in winning the Arizona Cardinals game (this Sunday). How about that?” Newton said. “I mean, there’s so many things that I don’t even want to harp or dwell or even think. I think my, as the Bible says, my cupeth runeth overeth with just trying to focus on the near future rather than the far future.”

With Newton's future hanging in the balance, perhaps there will be some other teams willing to give him a shot. However, if the Patriots can finish the season strong, then perhaps Newton can find himself back in New England.

