Cam Newton has an interesting last couple of years in the NFL although they haven't exactly been easy. The former Carolina Panthers star has suffered numerous injuries which have led to a decline in his playing abilities. When free agency started, the Panthers made their intentions quite clear as they put Newton on the trading block. After no one took him, the Panthers released Newton which made him a free agent.

After months in limbo, Newton was scooped up by the New England Patriots who are trying to replace Tom Brady to the best of their abilities. In a recent interview, Newton spoke to NESN about his new team and just how excited he is to be part of the organization. As Newton explained, it almost doesn't feel real.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

“I’m still constantly in — I don’t want to say disbelief at this point in time, but it’s just a surreal moment,” Newton said. “Nobody really knows how excited I am just to be a part of this organization, in (more) ways than one. Just following up such a powerful dynasty that is enriched in so much prestige, lineage and success that a lot of people would hide from the notion to do certain things.”

With Newton on the roster, the Patriots have the potential to make some serious noise in 2020. Not to mention, Newton is on a one-year contract which means he is essentially trying out for a long-term deal.

We can't wait to see how it all plays out.

[Via]