Cam Newton was one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL just a few years ago, although injuries have kept him from being a consistent MVP candidate. As a result, the results of the Carolina Panthers began to suffer and this year, they decided to release him. After months of trying to search for a brand new team, Newton landed a deal with the New England Patriots, over the weekend. This news immediately excited fans of both Newton and the Patriots, as it seems like they are a match made in heaven.

Despite this new deal, it's important to note that the Patriots signed Newton for the veteran minimum which is just over $1 million. In fact, Newton will only get $550K guaranteed. However, as he noted on Instagram, the money isn't important for him. Instead, he said: "This is not about money for me, it's about respect."

Clearly, Newton just wants to feel like his skills are being properly evaluated, and he is looking forward to proving the doubters wrong come September. Not to mention, if Newton performs well, he could earn an additional $6.5 million which would certainly be worth the low guaranteed value.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you think Newton and the Patriots will be successful next season.