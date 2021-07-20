One of the worst injuries in all of sports is a torn or ruptured Achilles tendon. This is the type of injury that guarantees a lengthy recovery and even when you return, there is no guarantee that you will be the same player. These types of injuries are especially prevalent in the world of basketball, however, there have been a few football players who have suffered these injuries, as well.

Unfortunately, news broke earlier today that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is now one of those players, as he tore his Achilles while training. According to ESPN, this injury will keep Akers out for the rest of the season, which means he will have to wait until next summer before he can get back on the field again.

Despite this bad news, Akers is keeping positive as he took to Twitter with a message for his fans. "I just want to thank any and every person sending prayers my way and wishing me well. I hate this happened but I’m in great spirits and I understand God makes no mistakes. I’ll be back better than ever in no time I’m a soldier. Again, thank you," he wrote.

Last season, Akers played 13 games with the Rams and he was able to log 625 rushing yards as well as 123 passing yards. At 22 years old, he is a player with a lot of potential, and we wish him a quick and successful recovery.

Harry How/Getty Images