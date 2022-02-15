If you are a Detroit Lions fan (god bless you), then you are well aware of how prolific the Matthew Stafford-Calvin Johnson duo was. Between 2012 and 2015, these two were unstoppable, and for a while there, the Lions actually looked like a good football team. They made the playoffs a couple of times, and they gave teams like the Green Bay Packers a run for their money. Eventually, their union came to an end after the 2015 season, when Johnson decided to retire early.

Since that time, Stafford struggled for a few years in Detroit before eventually being traded to the Rams, where he won a Super Bowl on Sunday. In his first year away from the Lions, he took home the Lombardi Trophy, which just goes to show the power of leaving a bad situation.

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

As one can imagine, Johnson was absolutely stoked for his former teammate. Yesterday, the Lions legend took to Instagram, where he referenced his and Stafford's Georgia football playing days. Needless to say, if you're a Lions fan, you're probably feeling a bit nostalgic.

"From a Yellowjacket to a Bulldog, job well done #9," Johnson wrote on Instagram.





Hopefully for Stafford, he can one day find himself in the Hall of Fame, alongside Johnson.