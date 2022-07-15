Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Halsey, & Justin Timberlake Deliver A Summer Bop In "Stay With Me"

Calvin Harris delivered an incredible project in 2017 called Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1. This album was short and sweet as it contained some incredible summer bangers, including the song "Slide" with Migos and Frank Ocean. It was arguably the album of the summer in 2017, and for years, fans have been begging the producer to come through with a Vol. 2. As it turns out, Vol. 2 is dropping on August 5th, and today, Harris dropped a new single called "Stay With Me" which features Halsey, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake.

As you would come to expect from a summer Calvin Harris track, "Stay With Me" features punchy guitar chords and funky bass lines that are complemented by catchy hooks and verses from the featured artists. Everyone on this song fits well together, although Pharrell seems to steal the show, overall.

Let us know what you think of the new song, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This one’s for tonight and beyond (Come here, girl)

We toast and then we chill, all your girls in here

Somethin’ ain’t right if you yawn (Yeah, girl)

As crazy as it sounds, I wanna take you down