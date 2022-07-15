mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Halsey, & Justin Timberlake Deliver A Summer Bop In "Stay With Me"

Alexander Cole
July 15, 2022 12:53
Image via Calvin HarrisImage via Calvin Harris
Image via Calvin Harris

Stay With Me
Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell, Halsey & Justin Timberlake

Calvin Harris' "Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 2" drops on August 5th.


Calvin Harris delivered an incredible project in 2017 called Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1. This album was short and sweet as it contained some incredible summer bangers, including the song "Slide" with Migos and Frank Ocean. It was arguably the album of the summer in 2017, and for years, fans have been begging the producer to come through with a Vol. 2. As it turns out, Vol. 2 is dropping on August 5th, and today, Harris dropped a new single called "Stay With Me" which features Halsey, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake.

As you would come to expect from a summer Calvin Harris track, "Stay With Me" features punchy guitar chords and funky bass lines that are complemented by catchy hooks and verses from the featured artists. Everyone on this song fits well together, although Pharrell seems to steal the show, overall.

Let us know what you think of the new song, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This one’s for tonight and beyond (Come here, girl)
We toast and then we chill, all your girls in here
Somethin’ ain’t right if you yawn (Yeah, girl)
As crazy as it sounds, I wanna take you down

