Many people woke up this morning to wonder why Calvin Harris, the world-famous electronic music producer, was trending on social media. Usually, when a celebrity trends out of nowhere, it's never for something positive. Either they've been wrapped up in a death hoax, are in the process of being cancelled for something dumb, or had their nude images leak online. In the case of Calvin Harris, the musician was a popular search term because of that final possibility.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Men and women around the world are reacting to the alleged nude photos of Calvin Harris that appeared online today. If you're brave enough to check out the search results for him right now, you'll find a bunch of excited fans going crazy over the size of Harris' member. A few telltale signs, including marks on the star's chest, seem to point to this being legitimate. However, nothing has been confirmed by the producer's team or representatives yet. Calvin Harris has also not released a personal statement on the alleged leak.

In other news related to the artist, he recently released a couple of new songs under an alias, going by Love Regenerator. We will keep you updated on what Harris says about the leaked nudes. For now, peep some of the reactions below.