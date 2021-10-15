Call of Duty: Vanguard, is set to release in the next month, and the trailer for new Zombies mode has officially been released. The highly anticipated World War II themed game mode follows the Dark Aether storyline first seen in Black Ops Cold War, and based on the new trailer, this version looks ready to live up to the hype and expectations.

A year after the Battle of Stalingrad, the new Vanguard Zombies mode picks up following the story of Nazi officer Oberführer Wolfram Von List, who upon interacting with a supernatural artifact linked with a Dark Aether entity named Kortifex, is overtaken by dark power from the underworld necessary to lead an army of the dead. Used as an instrument for revenge for the evil entity Kortifex, Von List is gifted the unworldly ability to raise his zombie army from the depths, directing his revenge at you, as well as three friends in the Vanguard Zombies mode.

In this newest release of the Call of Duty franchise, friends will be able to connect and play with various gaming systems through cross-play, so lack of a similar console or PC won't stop fans attempting to defeat Oberführer Wolfram Von List and his vicious army of the dead. Also, experience earned in the Vanguard Zombies mode carries over towards your normal Battle Pass, along with progression through other multiplayer modes including Warzone, so upgrades and unlocks will be accessible regardless of what mode is played.

Call of Duty: Vanguard officially releases November 5th for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the much anticipated trailer, below:

