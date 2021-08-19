Every single year, Activision comes through with a brand new Call Of Duty game. Back in 2020, fans were given Call of Duty: Cold War which was a game that brought you back to the 1980s. Over the years, the COD franchise has jumped around quite a bit when it comes to time periods, and if you're a longtime fan, then you would know that the first few games were all about World War II.

Now, it appears as though the World War II motif is officially back thanks to the brand new addition to the COD franchise called Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Fans of Call of Duty were excited to see a brand new trailer for the game today, which also revealed that the new shooter will officially come out on November 5th, with pre-orders becoming available today.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Activision

This is huge news for gamers especially in light of the lack of releases for the new consoles. This will be the first Call Of Duty game explicitly created with next-gen in mind, and based on the trailer, we are in for a quality experience. Treyarch fully intends on incorporating WarZone into this game, which is going to be a huge plus for those who would like to see WarZone get some World War II aesthetics.

You can check out the trailer for the brand new game, down below.