A new patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has renamed a controversial skin in the game titled "Border War," and changed its description. The skin is now titled "Home on the Range."

The original description for the skin read, “show them the error of their ways and make them pay with D-Day’s Border War operator skin.” Many fans found the overall anti-immigration connotations to be disturbing. The description has now been changed to, “play along with the deer and the antelope with the Home on the Range D-Day operator skin.”

Visually the "Home on the Range" skin matches the original "Border War" skin.

Infinity Ward has dealt with controversy before, having to double down on efforts to remove racist usernames from lobbies.

In June, the company released a statement saying they plan to allocate “additional resources to monitor and ID racist content, Adding additional in-game reporting systems to increase the number of bans by hour, Adding filters and greater restrictions on name changes, Evaluating in-game improvements to make it easier to report offenses, [and] Increasing permanent bans to root out repeat offenders.

“There is no place for racist content in our game. This is an effort we began with launch and we need to do a better job. We’re issuing thousands of daily bans of racist and hate-oriented names. But we know we have more to do.”

