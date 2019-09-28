Noticeably missing from the Modern Warfare beta that concluded last weekend was the game’s story mode. Until now, fans have been in the dark regarding the Call of Duty’s newest singleplayer experience. During Sony’s State of Play event this week, Activision dropped a trailer for the upcoming mode and the two-and-a-half minutes of content gives fans a lot to chew on.

One of the series’ fan-favorite characters will certainly be returning. Captain Price, a staple in the modern warfare series is heavily featured throughout the trailer. It also seems like John “Soap” Mactavish, the main character from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, will be in the game as well.

As for the plot, it appears that the team will be partnering up with the Urzikstani Liberation Force to recover chemical weapons from a terrorist group. Whilst doing so, gamers are going to experience a lot of gun-blazing badassery and hear one-liners such as Captain Prices’ "If you can't identify the target, you are the target."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release on October 25, 2019. In addition to the story trailer, the company also released a multiplayer trailer earlier this year that you can check out below.