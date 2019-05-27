Today, the confusing title of the latest Call Of Duty has been unveiled, suggesting a "back-to-basics" approach. The upcoming game, which will be called Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (not to be confused with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare), has already been previewed to a variety of YouTubers and game reviewers, which is where the title confirmation originally stemmed.

In any case, gaming site Kotaku provided further clarification about the new game, which is set to arrive at some point this fall. While many have come to appreciate the tried-and-true COD gameplay, others have been wishing for a little more in the way of innovation, often citing Modern Warfare 2 as the benchmark chapter of the long-running series. Luckily, it would appear that Activision and developer Infinity Ward will be heading in that direction, promising a campaign "heavy on troubling, realistic emotional moments." In fact, the level "No Russian" - known simply as "the airport level" - has been cited as an inspiration.

You may recall the basic premise of "No Russian," which sparked no shortage of controversy upon its release. In it, the player character is given the option to gun down civilians while undercover at an airport, which hit close to home in a post 9/11 America. In fact, players were given a choice to skip the level entirely, should they be so inclined. Despite the controversy, many ultimately came to appreciate "No Russian," as it provided a harrowing and emotionally troubling gaming experience. Perhaps looking to a defining moment is exactly what Call Of Duty needs right now. Should you have missed "No Russian," you can check out a Let's Play of the infamous level below.