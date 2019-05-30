Call of Duty is one of the most storied video game franchises of all time, introducing so many different versions of the game to our homes. The war-based game announced that their upcoming edition would go back to Modern Warfare, re-introducing the name and getting us all hyped. Some of the final pieces of information have been revealed today through the first official in-game footage release, which we're able to share with you below.

For starters, we now know that the game will be released on October 25, 2019, leaving us just a few months before we're finally able to try it out. The graphics look insane for this go-around with the first in-game footage being larger than life. Everything is sparkling clean and you can tell that the even the most minute details were taken into consideration by CoD's designers.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to PCGamer, the new game will not be a sequel to the original Modern Warfare series. Instead, it can be looked at as a reimagining of it. Teasing fans on what kind of modes will be available, Activision and Infinity Ward issued the following statement on the new MW: "In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players will be thrust into an immersive narrative spanning the entire game. Players can experience the ultimate online playground with classic multiplayer or squad-up and play cooperatively in a collection of elite operations, accessible to all skill levels."

Will you be buying a copy in the fall?