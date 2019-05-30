The new "Call Of Duty" will be out on October 25, 2019.
Call of Duty is one of the most storied video game franchises of all time, introducing so many different versions of the game to our homes. The war-based game announced that their upcoming edition would go back to Modern Warfare, re-introducing the name and getting us all hyped. Some of the final pieces of information have been revealed today through the first official in-game footage release, which we're able to share with you below.
For starters, we now know that the game will be released on October 25, 2019, leaving us just a few months before we're finally able to try it out. The graphics look insane for this go-around with the first in-game footage being larger than life. Everything is sparkling clean and you can tell that the even the most minute details were taken into consideration by CoD's designers.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
According to PCGamer, the new game will not be a sequel to the original Modern Warfare series. Instead, it can be looked at as a reimagining of it. Teasing fans on what kind of modes will be available, Activision and Infinity Ward issued the following statement on the new MW: "In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players will be thrust into an immersive narrative spanning the entire game. Players can experience the ultimate online playground with classic multiplayer or squad-up and play cooperatively in a collection of elite operations, accessible to all skill levels."
Will you be buying a copy in the fall?