Call of Duty is back. Thursday, Activision and Infinity Ward revealed an extensive look into a new and improved multiplayer mode. In a sense, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare will be a reboot of the fourth game in the series; however, it’s far more than just nostalgia bait. The new multiplayer will support two-versus-two, six-versus-six, ten-versus-ten, twenty-versus-twenty, but most impressively a Battlefieldesque 100 player Ground War mode featuring tanks, helicopters and more.

Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

Rather than revamping the create-a-class system, it’s been reverted to a nearly identical model of Call Of Duty 4. In addition, a new “Gunsmith” method of customization is available. Players will now be able to customize almost every detail of their weapon. Each gun will have between thirty and sixty different varients.

One interesting feature showed off in the trailer is the addition of interactive doors. Players will be able to nudge open doors to glance in a room or drop a grenade in before entering. This will certainly help counter ambushes. The game will be released on October 25th but fans will be able to get their hands on it even earlier. There will be an open beta available on Playstation 4 on September 14-16, and on Xbox One and PC on September 21-23.

Check out the official reveal trailer from the event below.