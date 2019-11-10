According to The Hollywood Reporter, Call of Duty Mobile brought in 148 million downloads since its launch on Sept. 30. These numbers make it the second most downloaded mobile launch in history. In just it's first week, the app was downloaded 100 million times.

The mobile CoD also brought in $53.9 million in player spending. For reference, that is 15 times more than PUBG Mobile earned during it's first month and double what Epic Games' Fortnite could rake in.

The mobile game's release coincided with the newest console installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Modern Warfare was able to generate $600 million in its first three days. The game is being touted as a reimagining of the classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a fan favorite in the series.

After release, Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO said, “Call of Duty is once again the top-selling new premium game of the year, proving the enduring nature of the franchise across console, PC, mobile, and esports. In its first three days of release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more than doubled the box office opening of Joker.”

The game is receiving fairly positive reviews, with most outlets praising the gun customization, but critiquing the map selection. IGN gave Modern Warfare an 8.2.