Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino says both Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer will reprise their roles as Oliver and Elio for a sequel to the 2017 film.

Guadagnino told the Italian publication la Repubblica that the film had started production before the COVID-19 outbreak but is now on hold.

"Before coronavirus, I made a trip to the United States to meet a screenwriter I love very much, whose name I don’t want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to put it on hold," he said. "Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie."

The film will likely be based on Find Me, the sequel to the book that Call Me By Your Name is based on. Find Me, written by André Aciman, was released in 2019.

Call Me By Your Name won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and was nominated for a number of other awards.

Chalamet will appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, The French Dispatch, which has been delayed until October. He is also in talks to star as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

