In order to combat the ongoing spread of Coronavirus, drastic measures are being undertaken on a global scale. With the number of infected raising rapidly by the day, California governor Gavin Newson has officially ordered the entire population of forty-million to stay inside and self isolate. At this point in time, over nine-hundred have tested positive for the virus, with a death count of nineteen.

APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

By Newson's order, Californian residents are not to leave their houses save for "essential circumstances," namely shopping for groceries, medicine, and transporting to jobs deemed unmissable. Some may declare the measures to be excessive, but given Newson's somber prediction that over half the state's population would be infected within two months, it feels more integral than ever.

CNN transcribed fragments of Newson's statement, in which he informed that the order will not be enforced by law. Still, he made it clear that he expects citizens to take the process seriously and alter their behavior patterns accordingly. "I don't believe the people of California need to be told through law enforcement that it's appropriate just to home-isolate, protect themselves," Newsom stated. "We are confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it and do the right thing."

Those who have no choice but to leave the house are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing. Be safe out there, everyone.