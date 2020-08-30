California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

Venders who sell flavored products will not be criminally charged, but will be subject to a $250 fine.

“This bill would prohibit a tobacco retailer, or any of the tobacco retailer’s agents or employees, from selling, offering for sale, or possessing with the intent to sell or offer for sale, a flavored tobacco product or a tobacco product flavor enhancer, as those terms are defined, except as specified,” the bill reads.

“The bill would make a violation of this prohibition an infraction punishable by a fine of $250 for each violation.”

Sen. Jerry Hill says the bill will “address an unprecedented surge in youth nicotine consumption.”

The California Department of Public Health, in 2019, found that 80% of over five million youths that used e-cigarettes began doing so with flavored products. It also found that over 480,000 deaths annually in the United States are caused by tobacco.

Loose-leaf tobacco and "premium cigars," both are not included in the ban.

Starting January 1st, flavored cigarettes and e-cigarettes will no longer available for purchase. For more information regarding the bill, check it out in full here.

[Via]