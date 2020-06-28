Governor Gavin Newsom is moving to close bars in seven of California's counties. Included in the list is Los Angeles County.

Pool / Getty Images

"Californians must remain vigilant against this virus," Newsom said in a statement. "COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That's why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases. Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus. Wear a face covering and keep physically distant outside the home. Don't gather in groups, and if you are older or have a condition that puts you at higher risk of COVID-19, protect yourself by staying home."

The counties where bars will be forced to close are Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare. Bars will only be recommended to close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, and Ventura.

Bars were originally reopened on June 12.

"We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission," the state's public health director said. "Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus' spread and reduce risk."

Saturday, Los Angeles County reported 2,169 new cases and 23 deaths.

