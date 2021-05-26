CalenRaps Shares "Mirror Freestyle"

CalenRaps hasn't stopped applying pressure to the rap game this year. The up-and-coming rapper emerged five years ago with the launch of #BarsOnly where he offered timely verses that reflected on personal issues and the world around him. It helped him amass a loyal and dedicated fanbase that continue to ride with him to this day. The success of the series pushed CalenRaps to deliver it in a newform as #MondayMedicine.

Though it isn't Monday, CalenRaps still didn't leave fans empty-handed this week. The rapper returned with his latest offering, "Mirror Freestyle" where he showcases his lyrical excellence and sharp pen over soft vocal samples.

Check out the latest from CalenRaps below and keep your eyes peeled for new drops from him every single Monday.

Quotable Lyrics

It's RIP my n***as that'll never get the chance

And free all my n***as that's forever in them cuffs

A lot of things that happened that was never in the plans

But I know tough times is what makes a man tough