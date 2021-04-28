CalenRaps Shares His New Record "Disarray"

CalenRaps has been going hard since the beginning of the year with the relaunch of his #BarsOnly series. It was the same series that helped him break out in 2016 as he shared videos of himself freestyling online. Five years later, he revitalized the series with actual new releases every week.

This week is particularly special for Calen. His new single, "Disarray" was released today to commemorate accumulating over 100M views altogether with the series. His latest drop is another excellent showcasing of his storytelling ability and sharp penmanship. On "Disarray," CalenRaps tackles some personal hardships he faced with motivational gems on getting through the worse.

Each week, CalenRaps drop off new heat and doesn't disappoint. We're excited to hear what he has up his sleeve next week.

Quotable Lyrics

We've been connected from the bottom like a chinstrap

Don't tell me you know different, when you switch up I can sense that

Even when you trippin' bro, hit me, I'm on dispatch