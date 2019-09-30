mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Caleborate Taps Innanet James and Jayaire Woods On "Long Time"

Milca P.
September 30, 2019 04:45
Long Time
Caleborate Feat. Jayaire Woods & Innanet James

Caleborate drops another track.


Caleborate has been busy.

This past year, the North California pundit has been delivering on a steady stream of quality drops with his last arrival being his Larry June "33" collaboration. Now, coinciding with his Rolling Loud Bay Area appearance, the rapper shares a new collaboration, calling on the DMV's Innanet James and Chicago's Jayaire Woods for the assist on "Long Time."

The remainder of the month will find Caleborate hitting up cities that include Chicago, D.C., and London for a Fall tour run. For those of you tuning in at home, check-in with "Long Time" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Minding my business
Running up my digits
Cause years ago, I didn't
Understand the beauty in the struggle

Caleborate
