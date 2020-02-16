Caleborate Shares New "Untitled (Hit Record)" Track

In time for Valentine's Day weekend, Caleborate has delivered on his newest "Untitled (Hit Record)" track. The selection finds the west coast native leaning into R&B soundscapes as he opts for a stripped-down delivery. He pairs the track with a clip that he's co-directed with Lawrence Neil as he and his lady of interest cozy up.

The new track follows up on last year's Hear Me Out full-length project and Caleborate's most recent performance of his "Clicquot Shower" on COLORS. So far, all signs point toward a productive year for the emcee.

Enjoy "Untitled (Hit Record)" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't need any more time, baby

Just stay on my mind, baby

Every time I pick my pen up and think about you

My mind goes a thousand words a minute