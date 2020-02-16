mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Caleborate Shares New "Untitled (Hit Record)" Track

Milca P.
February 16, 2020 05:20
Untitled (Hit Record)
Caleborate shares new V-Day cut.


In time for Valentine's Day weekend, Caleborate has delivered on his newest "Untitled (Hit Record)" track. The selection finds the west coast native leaning into R&B soundscapes as he opts for a stripped-down delivery. He pairs the track with a clip that he's co-directed with Lawrence Neil as he and his lady of interest cozy up.

The new track follows up on last year's Hear Me Out full-length project and Caleborate's most recent performance of his "Clicquot Shower" on COLORS. So far, all signs point toward a productive year for the emcee.

Enjoy "Untitled (Hit Record)" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't need any more time, baby
Just stay on my mind, baby
Every time I pick my pen up and think about you
My mind goes a thousand words a minute

