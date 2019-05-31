Calboy, Young Thug, Meek Mill & Lil Durk Team Up On "Chariot"

Calboy's Wildboy EP is out right now, and what better way to entice you to go check it out, than a song that features Meek Mill, Young Thug and Lil Durk? With that type of line-up, there has to be at least one artist you're feeling on here, if not for the plucking middle eastern-esque beat that's provided by Papamitrou. If that name sounds familiar too, he's a beatsmith that's worked with Meek Mill quite often (is that how this connection happened here?).

Meek handles the hook on the fervent beat, while Thugger comes in mid-way with a stellar verse that details just how many drugs he has (enough "to never be sober") and his supply of gold and diamonds ("my diamonds all colors like a gay parade"). Lil Durk closes out the record with his melodic auto-tune in a similar vein to Calboy himself.

Calboy's Wildboy EP is littered with catchy, melody-driven bangers, including features from Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti and fellow young'n on the rise, Polo G. Check out the EP here. Stay tuned for more on Calboy, including a new episode of On the Come Up in the near future (!).

Quotable Lyrics

Got 52 watches and I still come in late

You a sassy bitch, but I don't go on dates

Diamonds canary, stone lemon cakes

Show me attention when I'm in your city

I'm so used to fuckin' on all of your bitches

They wanna fuck us and they know that we pimpin'

Giuseppe Zanotti, I cop by the 50, yeah

I work the backstreets in all of the cities

Yes, I paid for her thighs, lips, ass, and her titties

Skydweller get wet as Pacific

I ain't sold a drug, but my wrist on the chicken

- Thugger Thugger