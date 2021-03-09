mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Calboy Spits Pain On JD On Tha Track's "These Days"

Aron A.
March 08, 2021 20:54
223 Views
These Days
JD On The Track Feat. Calboy

JD On The Track and Calboy connect for their latest banger, "These Days."


After an incredible run in 2020, Calboy isn't slowing down his hustle, at all. Most artists of his caliber keep their good material for their albums while building the anticipation. Calboy's taken an alternative route, flooding the streets with music, most of which you can't even find on streaming services. However, fans are always delighted to hear new music from the rapper.

This weekend, he quietly teamed up with JD On The Track for their brand new collaboration, "These Days." Calboy's sing-rap flow details pain while also reflecting on the number of wins he's had in recent times.

The latest from Calboy arrives just a month after he tackled SpottemGottem's viral record, "BeatBox." We're excited to hear what Calboy has up his sleeves for the remainder of 2021.

Quotable Lyrics
You know I stay 10 toes
Pull up on your block
But we don't shoot at windows
Girl exotic, smell that hot pack when the wind blows

JD On The Track Calboy
