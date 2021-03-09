Calboy Spits Pain On JD On Tha Track's "These Days"

After an incredible run in 2020, Calboy isn't slowing down his hustle, at all. Most artists of his caliber keep their good material for their albums while building the anticipation. Calboy's taken an alternative route, flooding the streets with music, most of which you can't even find on streaming services. However, fans are always delighted to hear new music from the rapper.

This weekend, he quietly teamed up with JD On The Track for their brand new collaboration, "These Days." Calboy's sing-rap flow details pain while also reflecting on the number of wins he's had in recent times.

The latest from Calboy arrives just a month after he tackled SpottemGottem's viral record, "BeatBox." We're excited to hear what Calboy has up his sleeves for the remainder of 2021.

Quotable Lyrics

You know I stay 10 toes

Pull up on your block

But we don't shoot at windows

Girl exotic, smell that hot pack when the wind blows