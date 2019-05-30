Calboy Snags Meek Mill, Young Thug & Lil Durk For "Chariot"

With a new project dropping tonight, Calboy is about to make a huge impact. The Chicago newcomer has been buzzing for the last few weeks and with his single "Envy Me," he managed to jump from the Southside to the whole world. With all eyes on him right now, Calboy is one of the most exciting young new artists around. The 20-year-old says that his Wildboy project will tell his story from the lens of a young black man growing up in the streets of Chicago, learning how to take a difficult situation and turn it into something beautiful. One of the songs that people will gravitate to right away is a collaboration between Calboy, Lil Durk, Young Thug, and Meek Mill.

"Chariot" features a fearsome foursome rapping over a clean instrumental. Each member of the four-sided equation delivers equal amounts of melody and moxie, coming through with a strong hook and memorable verses.

Calboy is seriously on his way to becoming something special. He's one of the artists that we're most excited about and in the coming months, he will be trying to prove to us why he can make a difference in music. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Fresh out the trap and they know how I carry it

I fell in love with the game and I married it

200 thou for the walk on a Saturday