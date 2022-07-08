Calboy recently appeared on Shirley Ju's Shirley Temple where he revealed that he was removed from the final version of Trippie Redd's "Moon Walker" immediately after planning to shoot a video for the song. The rapper explained that he was in Los Angeles when he recorded his verse to the song, which garnered immediate praise from Trippie.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"He came back in the studio, like, 'that's hard. Yo, if you stay a couple of days -- I've been shooting the video but if you stay a couple of days, we'll shoot your verse into the video.' I stayed a couple of days, they stood me off!" Calboy revealed. "I stayed a couple of days in L.A. and the man never answered his phone."

He added, "I thought, 'Okay, aw, they think Cal's a victim. Okay, they think it's that type of time.' So, now, I don't fuck with n***as. I don't really care to be around rappers. I really don't care like, -- n***a spoiled that for everybody."

Elsewhere in the interview, Calboy discussed being removed from Pop Smoke's latest posthumous release.

"When I rock with people like that, I send them prayers. I send them positive messages. I wish nothing but the best for them, because I’ve lost a lot of people in this. It was sad when we lost Pop, but it was a very emotional moment when I wasn’t on the album. It wasn’t even about me being on the album, to where it’d be a thing, like, 'oh, he was chasing the clout. He wanted to be on the album.' If I wasn’t going to be on that album, that song shouldn’t have been on there. They put the song there, then put my ad libs," he explained.

Check the full interview below.