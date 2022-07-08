Calboy discusses being taken off Trippie Redd's "Moon Walker" and feeling "very emotional" after he was removed from Pop Smoke's album.
Calboy recently appeared on Shirley Ju's Shirley Temple where he revealed that he was removed from the final version of Trippie Redd's "Moon Walker" immediately after planning to shoot a video for the song. The rapper explained that he was in Los Angeles when he recorded his verse to the song, which garnered immediate praise from Trippie.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
"He came back in the studio, like, 'that's hard. Yo, if you stay a couple of days -- I've been shooting the video but if you stay a couple of days, we'll shoot your verse into the video.' I stayed a couple of days, they stood me off!" Calboy revealed. "I stayed a couple of days in L.A. and the man never answered his phone."
He added, "I thought, 'Okay, aw, they think Cal's a victim. Okay, they think it's that type of time.' So, now, I don't fuck with n***as. I don't really care to be around rappers. I really don't care like, -- n***a spoiled that for everybody."
Elsewhere in the interview, Calboy discussed being removed from Pop Smoke's latest posthumous release.
"When I rock with people like that, I send them prayers. I send them positive messages. I wish nothing but the best for them, because I’ve lost a lot of people in this. It was sad when we lost Pop, but it was a very emotional moment when I wasn’t on the album. It wasn’t even about me being on the album, to where it’d be a thing, like, 'oh, he was chasing the clout. He wanted to be on the album.' If I wasn’t going to be on that album, that song shouldn’t have been on there. They put the song there, then put my ad libs," he explained.
Check the full interview below.