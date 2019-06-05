Calboy Revisits The Hood With The Video To "Love Me"

Calboy offers a glimpse into his trap house with "Love Me."

Chicago's very own Calboy returns, fresh off a recent album release, with the video to "Love Me." The new single offers insight into the rapper's humble beginnings with the familiar trap house surroundings. The video much like the song discusses the rapper's early experiences, coming up in the rougher ends of Chiraq. Moreover, Calboy can be seen in different settings which include being posted up in front of his crib with his homies, cruising around in his Rolls Royce or watching big booty chicks cooking in the trap. The lyrics weigh in on the several reasons why all should give the rapper recognition for being on his grind and making it out of the hood.

"Love Me" is a track part of a bigger project, Calboy's recently released Wildboy. The body of work includes a series of tracks which notable features from Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti & Lil Durk. The video allows follows the release of previous singles from the project, namely "Chariot," "Caroline," and "Nina."