Calboy Returns With Melodic 8-Track Project "Black Heart"

Ever since dropping his breakout album Wildboy back in 2019, Calboy has remained consistent in dropping new songs and projects. Throughout 2021, Calboy dropped a plethora of new singles, and now, he is starting off 2022 in a big way as he blessed his fans with an 8-track project called Black Heart.

The tracklist is fairly short, although it is packed with some fantastic melodic tracks that showcase Calboy's natural talent. From there, we have three features at the end of the tracklist. These features come from Fredo Bang, Jackboy, and Joey Bada$$. All of these additions to the project do a great job of complementing Calboy's sound, and we think fans will appreciate the variety.



Tracklist:

1. Rumors

2. U Turn

3. If You Know You Know

4. Black Heart

5. Bandit

6. Glow Up ft. Fredo Bang

7. Changing ft. Jackboy

8. Step Alone ft. Joey Bada$$