Calboy Reflects On His Rise From "Dope Boy" To Rap Star

Chicago's rising star Calboy releases the new video for "Dope Boy" off his project "Long Live The Kings."

Before settling on his rap dream, Chicago's Calboy pondered what life would be like if he took to the streets as a general. That what his "Dope Boy" record is all about and the freshly-released music video dives even deeper into what things could have been like.

Releasing the brand new video for "Dope Boy" from his Long Live The Kings project, Calboy shows us what he avoided by going into music. Still, he's very much in tune with what happens in the streets of Chicago. The project is dedicated to six of his friends that were lost to gun violence.

"Each song speaks to who they were and what they stood for," says Cal about Long Live The Kings. "It’s also a tribute to everyone we lose to senseless violence, including the most recent loss of Pop Smoke. I hope to tell their stories through my music."

Watch the new video from the rising Chicago star above.