Calboy Plays On A Double Entendre With The Track "Nina"

Calboy keeps it all the way 100 in his new track "Nina." Herein, the 20-year-old artist discusses his love and appreciation for his handgun. Moreover, the artist creatively plays with a double entendre throughout the lyrics wherein "Nina" is interchangeable with a woman's name. The latter hints that Calboy may be referring to a special lady and the lack of distinction acts as a powerful play on words. Overall, the song is catchy and brings forth chill/relaxing vibes.

Chicago-bred rapper Calboy made a very strong statement with the overall theme of his latest project, Wildboy. We previously teased the project's arrival with the multifaceted video for the Polo G featured track "Caroline" and the rags to riches anthem "Unjudge Me" featuring MoneyBagg Yo. Other notable names are featured on the project and of these, we include Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Yo Gotti and more. The thorough body of work hints at a strong streak for Calboy and a lengthy stay in the rap game.

Quotable Lyrics

Heard them n*ggas want war, me and gang don't fight

Got to take her on the road, can't take no flight

On the block with the bros, helped me earn my stripes

And she soft with the blow 'cause these n*ggas ain't right