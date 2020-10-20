Calboy Is All About His "Gang Gang"

Last week, Calboy hit us with a loosie in the form of "Percosex," and the rapper keeps the new music coming today with "Gang Gang." It's unclear if these cuts will be attached to a larger project at the moment, as of right now, Cal is still promoting the deluxe edition of his Long Live The Kings EP.

Where "Percosex" found Calboy in his feelings, sing-rapping about a girl over a melancholy guitar riff. "Gang Gang," as the name might indicate already, is a little bit tougher, and a little bit louder. The production is jumpy and features an array of instruments, making for a slightly sporadic if not jazzy affair. The cover art is a deep purple, as though it's dipped in lean, with a creepy figure sitting menacingly in the corner-- it's definitely got Halloween-esque vibes, which leads us to wonder what else Calboy has coming as we approach the spooky holiday.

If you're not yet familiar with the young artist, take a look at our On the Come Up interview with him here. Calboy was also named an XXL Freshman earlier this year.

Check out "Gang Gang" and let us know what you think of Calboy in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I just rolled a woodie and it's fully of pluto

Fuck around with these bitches, got me feeling like Pluto, ayy

Shawty wanna kick it but I don't know Judo, yeah

Bitch, I'm lit and rich, oh yes, that's all that you know