Calboy Hops On Next Town Down's "Front Seat" Track

Milca P.
September 28, 2019 17:49
28 Views
Front Seat
Next Town Down Feat. Calboy

Next Town Down continues the campaign.


After recruiting 6LACK for their "Easy" remix, Next Town Down has returned with another collaboration. This time they call on the talents of Calboy for a little help on their "Front Seat" track. 

Another addictive creation, the effort extends on the crew's refreshed catalog since joining on with RCA as they prepare for their official debut under the label.

As for Calboy, May marked his full-length debut via RCA with the arrival of Wildboy project, boosted off the jump he received with the success of his "Envy Me" single. Together, the artists put on full display the range of talent that RCA is currently nurturing with its latest wave of signees. 

Quotable Lyrics

Baby can you take it in the back seat?
Just turned 21 like it's Jump Street
Take her down town like a taxi
You gon make me crash when I hit the gas
Hundred on the dash when I hit that ass

Next Town Down
