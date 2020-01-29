mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Calboy Hops On NBA Youngboy's "Bring ‘Em Out" For New Freestyle

Aron A.
January 28, 2020 20:56
Bring 'Em Out (Freestyle)
Calboy is in go mode.


After a highly successful year in 2019, Calboy is showing not a single sign that he's slowing down. In fact, he's been running it up over the past few days. The rapper's still riding off of the success of Wildboy but he's been taking it back to basics and dropping freestyles at a rapid pace. Over the past few days, he's released several freestyles over a few major tracks out right now such as "The Box."

The rapper returned this week with his take on NBA Youngboy's "Bring 'Em Out." The rapper rides the beat seamlessly as he weaves in and out of a more clear-cut delivery with infectious melodies. 

Check out Calboy's latest drop below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as be fake as they go
Sittin' on yo ass while you fakin' your gold
You ain't the boss, why you fakin' your Rolls?
N***as be acting, they talkin', they know

