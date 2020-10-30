Calboy Hops On A Drill Beat For "Different Than Them"

Calboy has proven himself to be one of the most dynamic young names in hip-hop and his recent inclusion on the XXL Freshman cover is yet another example of what he's accomplished in his relatively short career. Calboy fans have been waiting for a brand new project although, in the interim, the artist has been dropping some singles to tide his supporters over. His latest is a cut called "Different Than Them" in which we hear Calboy over some Brooklyn Drill production.

The track is one of Calboy's most hard-hitting efforts to date as we get some crispy 808 slides and Calboy's usual melodic flow that contains some fast passages. Lyrically, Calboy looks to flex on his haters and show that his success has paid off in quite a few ways.

Overall, it's a track Calboy fans will love, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby I've been through a lot though

Jumped in the Porsche I was slidin' though

And it's still RIP Pop Smoke

You thinkin' you big, you macho





