Calboy Goes In On "Beatbox Freestyle"

From becoming an XXL Freshman to big features with Polo G, Pop Smoke, and YG, Calboy had quite a year in 2020, pandemic or otherwise. Calboy is still riding on the success of 2020's Long Live The Kings as well as the follow-up deluxe edition. Recently, Calboy linked up with Foogiano and ForeverHood on the track, "Make It Happen." Now with the drop of his first solo song of the new year, "Beatbox Freestyle," Calboy gives a little taste of what we can expect to hear from him in 2021.

The track is a SpotemGottem remix that hits hard. In a new video for the song, Calboy can be seen vibing with some homies while smoking some weed. You can see Calboy and his friends jig inside someone's living room to the song which was a tough beat that makes it impossible to not dance to. If this track is any indicator of what we may get for Calboy this year, it should be another great year for the Chicago rapper.

Check the video and song for more from Calboy. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I been thuggin’ in my Reeboks

Wit that G-lock

Damn I heard he shot

Choppa make him beatbox