mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Calboy Goes In On "Beatbox Freestyle"

Faysia Green
January 13, 2021 13:27
121 Views
00
0
Calboy/SoundcloudCalboy/Soundcloud
Calboy/Soundcloud

Beatbox Freestyle
Calboy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Calboy drops a fresh freestyle.


From becoming an XXL Freshman to big features with Polo G, Pop Smoke, and YG, Calboy had quite a year in 2020, pandemic or otherwise. Calboy is still riding on the success of 2020's Long Live The Kings as well as the follow-up deluxe edition. Recently, Calboy linked up with Foogiano and ForeverHood on the track, "Make It Happen." Now with the drop of his first solo song of the new year, "Beatbox Freestyle," Calboy gives a little taste of what we can expect to hear from him in 2021. 

The track is a SpotemGottem remix that hits hard. In a new video for the song, Calboy can be seen vibing with some homies while smoking some weed. You can see Calboy and his friends jig inside someone's living room to the song which was a tough beat that makes it impossible to not dance to. If this track is any indicator of what we may get for Calboy this year, it should be another great year for the Chicago rapper. 

Check the video and song for more from Calboy. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I been thuggin’ in my Reeboks
Wit that G-lock
Damn I heard he shot
Choppa make him beatbox

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  121
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Calboy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Calboy Goes In On "Beatbox Freestyle"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject