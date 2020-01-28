mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Calboy Flips Roddy Ricch's #1 Hit Single "The Box" On New Freestyle

Aron A.
January 27, 2020 20:09
A short offering from Calboy.


It would appear as though Calboy is readying himself for a major year ahead. With the backing of Meek Mill's Dream Chasers, and the hype surrounding his name right now, the Chicago-bred rapper is one of the most promising young artists that made strides in 2019. In the last few weeks, he's been releasing a handful of freestyles.

Today, the rapper came through with a short offering to kick the week off. Taking on the number one song in the country, Roddy Ricch's "The Box," Calboy unleashes a quick minute and a half freestyle. Calboy details loss, pain, and struggles with substance abuse from harsh realities he's lived through in Chicago. 

Although it's not quite as catchy as Roddy Ricch's version, Calboy does give another glimpse to what he has in store.

Quotable Lyrics
A lotta n***as say they widdit 'til that shit pop off
All my shorties handle business, get that boy knocked off
And a n***a might die today with that talk
And we left 'em on the ground to wait for that chalk

