Calboy Drops Off "Voices In My Head"

Aron A.
January 15, 2020 20:44
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Chicago's Calboy is readying a major year ahead.


There's been a rise of new artists that are readying to define their generation. Calboy is among them. An artist from a post-Chief Keef Chicago, he's a child of drill music but he's shown his versatility over time. The rapper released Wild Boy, his major-label debut in 2019 and this year, he's scheduled to drop off another new project. 

It appears as though the campaign for a new project has begun. The rapper came through with his latest drop, "Voices In My Head" which fans have been waiting on for a minute. A previously unreleased single, the rapper dropped the song alongside a new visual to kick off the new year. Check out the latest song by Calboy below and stay tuned for more new music from the Chicago artist.

Quotable Lyrics
Momma was cryin', her baby dead
That lil' b*tch can't come back
Swerve that shit 'cause I'm so wavy
I got crack just like the 80's
Baby I can flip a Betty
I know n***as out here shady

